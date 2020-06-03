Latest News | Volkswagen India Enables Digitisation Across Used Car Biz

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Volkswagen India on Wednesday said it has enabled digitisation of its used car business in order to cater to expected increase in demand for personal mobility post lockdown.

The automaker, which has 105 used car outlets under the brand name Das WeltAuto (DWA) in the country said it has brought in changes for a seamless and contactless experience for customers.

Prospective customers can now buy or sell their pre-owned vehicle on the DWA website and another value addition is the introduction of the Das WeltAuto Valuator, a unique mobile application that enables customers to self-evaluate their current vehicle, it added.

"The current COVID-19 situation has created a demand for accessible and safe individual mobility options. We see customers inclined towards the used car segment, which enables them with an affordable vehicle of their choice," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said.

Through DWA facilities and the business peripherals attached to it, the company aims to shift the used car business segment from an unorganised to organised segment, he added.

"We are confident DWA will gain momentum and relevance in the post COVID era," Knapp noted.

