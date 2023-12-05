New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Renewable energy player Waaree Energies on Tuesday said it will supply over 200 MW of DCR category solar PV modules to IRCON Renewable Power.

IRCON Renewable Power Ltd, a subsidiary of the public sector undertaking IRCON International Ltd, is a special purpose vehicle for setting up of a 500 MW grid-connected solar PV project awarded by the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA).

The modules supplied by Waaree Energies Ltd will be utilised by IRCON in Pavagada, Karnataka, it stated.

It is a pleasure to work with the team at IRCON, and to contribute to this undertaking with our solar PV modules, Sandesh Shetty, National Sales Head, Waaree Energies Ltd, said in the statement.

With a capacity of 12 GW, Waaree Energies Ltd is India's largest solar module manufacturer in terms of installed capacity, as well as an independent power producer.

The company has a presence in multiple locations in India, and over 20 countries worldwide as on June 30, 2023.

