New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) US retail giant Walmart has reached out to Indian sellers to join its marketplace in Canada before start of winter holiday season in that country, the company said on Tuesday.

The company has set an ambitious target of achieving USD 10 billion a year exports from India by 2027.

Walmart operates more than 400 stores in Canada and claims to be one of the largest online retailers and fastest growing marketplace platforms in the country.

"Walmart held a day-long Global Seller Summit in Delhi on September 27 to help Indian companies leverage Walmart's e-commerce marketplace to grow in the US and Canada. Over 500 Indian manufacturers, brands and sellers attended to hear from local and global Walmart experts, logistics and fintech service providers, and Indian companies that are already thriving on Walmart Marketplace," the company said in a statement.

Walmart started onboarding Indian sellers to its US marketplace in January.

The winter holiday season in North America is retail's busiest time of the year.

Walmart data shows that customers start researching their holiday buys in October, with steady sales throughout November and December, the statement said.

"We are focused on building long-term relationships with even more Indian companies. Helping sellers build their business in the US and establish themselves in Canada with Walmart Marketplace underscores our confidence in the potential of these markets for Indian sellers as we work towards building our exports from India to USD 10 billion a year by 2027," Walmart, Global Sourcing, Emerging Markets and Business Development, Vice President Michelle Mi said.

Walmart said that it is preparing to help Indian sellers take advantage of the key shopping season with tools like Walmart Fulfillment Services (for fast and easy shipping) and Walmart Connect (for targeted seasonal promotions).

The retail giant sees outstanding potential for Indian sellers in highly searched categories like home, apparel, leather accessories, and beauty and personal care.

"Indian companies are leveraging the Walmart Marketplace for D2C export success. Walmart is seeing top suppliers like Welspun adding D2C sales to their business, as well as exciting new digital-first brands such as Rage Coffee and Mensa Brands coming on board the platform to grow in overseas markets," the statement said.

