Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head was killed in an encounter with police at Budhana in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday, officials said.

Ajay alias Ajayveer aka Badal, who was wanted in four cases of dacoity, was gunned down in an encounter after he opened fire at a police team which intercepted him, Senior Superintendent of Police, Abhishsk Singh, said.

Ajay was named in more than 20 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, Singh said.

A German pistol, jewellery and cash were recovered from Ajay's possession, the officer said.

