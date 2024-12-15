Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 15 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested a wanted history-sheeter involved in a recent firing incident at a petrol pump following an encounter in the Gorakhnath area here, officials said.

The accused, identified as Sarfaraz, was caught by the Special Operations Group (SOG) following a gunfight in which his accomplice managed to escape.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees Likely to Get 3% DA Hike, Announcement Expected in March.

On December 6, panic gripped the Ramgarh Tal area after Sarfaraz and others fired shots at a petrol pump near Taramandal Tiraha. CCTV footage of the incident helped police identify the culprits. Acting on intelligence inputs, police tracked Sarfaraz's location to Gorakhnath on Sunday.

As a police team led by SOG in-charge Suraj Singh surrounded him, Sarfaraz opened fire in a bid to flee. In the retaliatory firing, he sustained bullet injury in his right leg before being apprehended.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 305 ASI Posts of Bihar BPSSC Recruitment 2024 at bpssc.bih.gov.in, Online Application Begins on December 17.

A .32 bore pistol, one fired cartridge shell, and four live cartridges were recovered from Sarfaraz, who was rushed to the district Hospital and later referred to the BRD Medical College for treatment.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Abhinav Tyagi, said police are trying to arrest the other persons involved in the petrol pump firing case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)