New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Delhi witnessed a warm day on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 21 per cent 68 per cent, it said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the IMD.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky for Tuesday with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 38 degrees Celsius and minimum at 18 degrees Celsius.

