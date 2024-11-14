New Delhi, November 14: The Delhi Jal Board on Thursday said water supply would be disrupted in parts of the city's outer-north from the evening of November 20 to the morning of November 21 due to pipeline maintenance. Among the areas that will be affected are Bakhtawarpur, Tajpur, Bakoli, Budhpur, Khera Kalan, Khera Khurd, and the U/A and regularised colonies of Narela, the Delhi Jal Board said in a statement.

"Due to interconnection work of newly laid 1,500 mm and 900 mm diameter inlet water mains at Palla Master Balance Reservoir (MBR) and 1,300 mm diameter at the outlet at Scada Centre Palla, water supply will not be available or will be available at low pressure in the evening of November 20 and the morning of November 21," it said. Disclose Full Details About Unauthorised Colonies: NGT to DJB.

Supply will be stopped due to the repairs and the Delhi Jal Board has urged residents of the areas affected to make judicious use of water. Water tankers will be available on demand from the Delhi Jal Board helpline or the central control room, the statement added.

