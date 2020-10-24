Kolkata, Oct 23 (PTI) The state power utility WBSEDCL has penalised 1,471 puja committees for drawing power illegally for the puja pandals, an official said on Friday.

Of the total 6,255 puja pandals under its jurisdiction, 1,471 were drawing power illegally, the official said.

The state power utility spokesperson said WBSEDCL penalised 1,471 puja committees for drawing power worth Rs 26 lakh illegally.

The total power demand including additional puja demand stood at around 52,000 MW.

