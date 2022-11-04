Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Technology-driven EV startup Weber Drivetrain on Friday announced the launch of its manufacturing facility in Chakan (Pune) at an investment of Rs 35 crore.

The facility will produce a wide range of products in 0.25 kW-4 kW capacity for multiple segments, such as electric bicycles, scooters and motorcycles, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | DRDO DIPAS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 17 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at drdo.gov.in.

Weber Drivetrain said it is expecting to launch product offerings and solutions by next month.

Co-founded by Prashant Shete and Sachin Jain, the company is in the business of design, development, testing, validation and manufacturing of electric motors and controllers for electric vehicles.

Also Read | Odd-Even May Come Back in Delhi Amid Worsening Air Quality: Know Rules, Expected Date, Previous Exemptions of Traffic Rationing Measure Being Considered by Arvind Kejriwal-Led AAP Government.

Through a combination of in-house and collaborative R&D, Weber Drivetrain has committed a total investment of 35 crore in Phase 1 for the establishment of a manufacturing unit under the Make-in-India initiative, it said.

"As minimising barriers to electric vehicle adoption is critical to meeting India's ambitious greenhouse gas reduction goals, Weber Drivetrain is poised to offer a widespread, realistic solution to mass EV adoption in the country," Weber Drivetrain founder and MD Shete said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)