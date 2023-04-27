Noida/Kanpur, Apr 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has announced a record additional investment of Rs 456.28 during the financial year 2023-24 to upgrade aging infrastructure, officials said on Thursday.

Western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Greater Noida, have got over Rs 206 crore, around 45 per cent, of the total expenditure to be made by the UPSIDA, they said.

UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari said the authority has undertaken plans to upgrade civil and electrical infrastructure in 93 of its industrial areas spread across 46 districts.

"The UPSIDA has undertaken a record additional expenditure of Rs 456.28 crore planned for 2023-24 for the upgradation of 93 industrial areas spread across 46 districts in Uttar Pradesh. It is the first time in the history of UPSIDA that such a huge expenditure is proposed for upgradation of its aging industrial areas," Maheshwari told PTI.

"The proposed upgradation in infrastructure is in line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to make UP the growth engine of the country, ultimately contributing to the overall economic growth and development of Uttar Pradesh and the country," the CEO said.

As part of the upgradation plan, he said, the Paschimanchal (western) region will receive the maximum upgrading with a total of Rs 206.57 crore, followed by the Madhyanchal (central) region with an expenditure of Rs 152.29 crore.

Infrastructure in the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions will be upgraded with a planned expenditure of Rs 74.46 crore and Rs 22.96 crore, respectively, the official said.

He said the UP government recognises the "criticality of industrial development" for the progress of the state and is supporting UPSIDA's initiative of upgradation of infrastructure.

According to the proposals, a total of Rs 302.33 crore will be spent on civil works, while Rs 153.95 crore will be spent on upgrading electrical infrastructure in industrial areas, he said.

The maximum expenditure of Rs 183.97 crore will be done on the development, maintenance, and upgradation of roads and drains in the identified industrial areas, the official said.

As many as Rs 32.63 crore will be spent on the development of common facilities and services such as installation of street furniture, road signages, direction boards, guide maps, boundary walls, solid waste management, and construction of public toilet blocks, he said.

The drainage system of industrial areas will be upgraded with an estimated expenditure of Rs 21.66 crore. Rs 11.88 crore will be spent on flood protection measures, and new entrance gates are planned to be constructed in 17 industrial areas with an expense of Rs 8.63 crore, he said.

"This will give a unique identity and visibility to the industrial areas, and the water supply, sewerage system, and common effluent treatment plants will be upgraded with an expense of Rs 18.04 crore," Maheshwari said.

