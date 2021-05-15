Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) The Centre on Monday said wheat procurement has increased by 30 per cent to 366.61 lakh tonne so far in the ongoing 2021-22 rabi marketing season, benefitting about 37.15 lakh farmers.

In the year-ago period, wheat procurement stood at 282.69 lakh tonnes.

State agencies are undertaking procurement operations at the minimum support price (MSP).

"Wheat procurement in the ongoing rabi marketing season is continuing in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir at MSP up to May 14," the food ministry said in a statement.

About 37.15 lakh farmers have already benefited from the ongoing rabi marketing season procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 72,406.11 crore.

Further, it stated that paddy procurement in the ongoing season Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring states with purchase of over 742.41 lakh tonne, including 705.52 lakh tonne kharif crop and 36.89 lakh tonne rabi crop till May 14 against the last year corresponding purchase of 687.24 lakh tonne.

About 111.00 lakh farmers have already benefited from the ongoing kharif market season procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 1.40 lakh crore.

