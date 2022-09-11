Kasaragod, Sep 11 (PTI) Residents of Padanna panchayat here on Sunday complained of a suspected attack of a jackal on them and their livestock.

Locals told reporters that a man named Prabhakaran was attacked by the jackal this morning. Another person named Bhaskaran had a narrow escape from the wild animal.

"It (jackal) tried to attack me. I jumped into a water body and escaped," Bhaskaran told the reporters.

The attacks were reported from Machikkad and Ayitti regions of the panchayat.

"We heard about such an incident. I have sought a report from a divisional forest official at Kasaragod," Kerala north circle chief conservator of forests, K S Deepa, told PTI.

Goats and cows were attacked.

"One of the goat's got injured in its ear while three cows were harmed. Two pet dogs also were injured," a local resident said.

