New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Online gifting company Winni expects to more than double its sales to Rs 20 crore on a year-on-year basis on Valentine's Day, a top official of the start-up firm said Sunday.

Winni co-founder and CEO Sujeet Kumar Mishra said a five-fold increase in the company's retail network and over 90 per cent growth in registered user base online will be the key factor that will drive its sales on Valentine's Day.

The company had registered sales of Rs 8.5 crore at the same time last year, when it had 20 lakh registered users and around 30 retail stores in select cities.

"Last year, we made sales worth Rs 8.5 crore and processed 20,000 orders in a single day. This year we are expecting 100 per cent growth owing to the growing market size.

"Last year, we had two million registered users on the platform; and right now, with 90 per cent growth, we have 3.8 million registered users along with over 150 retail outlets under the Winni Cakes and More brand name across India," Mishra said.

The company had in December announced a target to double its annual sales in the current financial year to Rs 150 crore.

He said the company is also facilitating the delivery of gifts in 40 countries, including the USA, the Middle East and Europe.

Winni said traditional categories like cakes, flowers, and personalised gifts topped consumer demand lists last year.

This year, the company is expecting reasonable growth in sales of digital events, electronic gadgets, celebrity messages, personalised chocolates and other items on personalisation, he added. HRS hrs

