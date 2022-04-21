New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Internet services firm Wiom has secured a funding of Rs 30 crore in a seed funding round led by YourNest and 9 Unicorn, the company said on Thursday.

The company said that a global tech giant and existing investors Auxano and Omidyar Network India also participated in the funding round.

Wiom founder Satyam Darmora said that the company is in a hyper-growth stage and need to invest heavily to create a scalable tech stack to fulfil the increased demand for affordable internet.

"It is exciting to know that our vision aligns with incoming marquee investors. With their support and trust, we are confident that we will achieve our mission to serve 50 million households in the next 5 years. We plan to utilize this investment to enhance our product offerings and scale our business in record time," he said.

