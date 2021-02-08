New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) IT major Wipro Limited on Monday announced the appointment of Michael Seiger as the country head and managing director for Germany and Austria.

Prior to this, Seiger was the Global Head of application management at Atos SE, where he led the modernisation of the organisation's portfolio and oversaw the Business and Platform Solution division's Deal Solution Group.

Seiger has a degree in Computer Science from Technical University Munich, and has held several leadership roles with Accenture and the Bertelsmann Group.

With over 25 years of experience in the IT service industry, he has a strong track record in sales, service delivery, and innovation across verticals and geographies.

"In his new role, Seiger will work to expand the reach of Wipro by leveraging its engineering expertise, advanced HOLMES AI platform and Topcoder freelancer service to meet emerging demand in Germany and Austria," Wipro said in a regulatory filing.

