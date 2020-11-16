New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) IT services major Wipro on Monday said it has partnered with SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE to help customers accelerate their enterprise transformation journey.

As part of the partnership, Wipro will leverage SNP's CrystalBridge data transformation platform and the Bluefield approach to provide customers worldwide with a flexible, fast and secure migration to SAP S/4HANA, a statement said.

Through predefined scenarios, the platform allows organisations to evaluate and simulate the optimal transformation path, thereby reducing efforts and increasing the predictability of outcomes, it added.

Both companies will also build a 'Transformation Competence Center' that will train and certify Wipro consultants to use the Bluefield transformation approach powered by CrystalBridge, it said.

The SNP Group has around 1,500 employees worldwide and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

* * * * * Singapore Tourism Board partners with BookMyShow to connect with travellers in India

*

Mumbai: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Monday said it has partnered with entertainment destination BookMyShow (BMS) to give users a glimpse of the iconic culture and beauty of Singapore.

A part of STB's latest consumer engagement experience 'My Singapore Connect', this initiative brings together talents from India and Singapore, through a four-part web series which will be released exclusively on the streaming platform BookMyShow Online, on November 28, 29 and December 5 and 6, STB said in a statement.

“India and Singapore share many cultural similarities and we want to use this opportunity to further highlight and strengthen the emotional connect between both countries. We are delighted to bring together these virtual experiences and continue reaching out to people of common passions,” STB Regional Director, India, Middle East and South Asia (IMESA) G B Srithar added.

