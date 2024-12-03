New Delhi, December 3: With an eye on the assembly elections, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has intensified his efforts to mobilise grassroots volunteers, urging them to inform the public about the Delhi government's free schemes. On Tuesday, Kejriwal held a meeting with more than 500 members of AAP's women's wing via videoconferencing and urged them to make the people of Delhi aware of the government's welfare initiatives, referred to as the "six free revdis", AAP said in a statement.

Kejriwal emphasised the importance of door-to-door outreach and small community gatherings to inform citizens about the free services -- electricity and water supply, education, health care, bus travel for women, and pilgrimages for senior citizens. Volunteers shared insights from the ground, reporting widespread public satisfaction with AAP's governance and a strong desire to see Kejriwal return as chief minister. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: No Alliance in Upcoming Polls, Says AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal (Watch Video).

Sarika Chaudhary, chairperson of the women's wing, praised the volunteers for their efforts to engage communities in the national capital. "We are all fully committed to supporting him (Kejriwal). We are talking to each individual and discussing the public welfare work being done by the AAP government," she said. Avadh Ojha Joins AAP: Arvind Kejriwal Vows Education Revolution As UPSC Coach Joins Aam Aadmi Party (See Pic and Videos).

Many participants highlighted the improvements in schools, hospitals and basic services under Kejriwal's leadership, warning that these could be reversed if another party came to power, the statement said. Encouraging the volunteers, Kejriwal said, "Your hard work is what brought us this far. By conducting more meetings and explaining the benefits of these initiatives, we can ensure people make informed choices. Together, we can safeguard Delhi's progress." AAP is eyeing a third term in the assembly, elections for which are due in February.

