Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Business process management company WNS on Thursday reported a 29 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit at USD 38.9 million.

The New York Stock Exchange-listed firm, which has its corporate office in suburban Vikhroli, had reported a post-tax profit of USD 27.5 million in the year-ago period. For the full fiscal 2021-22, it reported a profit of USD 132.1 million, up from USD 102.6 million in the preceding fiscal.

The company reported revenues of USD 298.8 million in the March quarter as against USD 243.9 million in the same period last year. Its full year revenues grew 21 per cent to USD 1.109 billion.

The company added over 8,000 employees to take its overall headcount to 52,081, according to a statement.

WNS chief executive Keshav Murugesh said the 16 per cent constant currency growth in FY22 is its best yet since going public in 2006.

"We enter fiscal 2023 with differentiated positioning in the BPM (Business Process Management) market, strong business momentum, a healthy new business pipeline and high visibility to solid top-line growth.

"We continue to make the necessary strategic investments in areas such as domain expertise, technology-enabled solutions, digital consulting and transformation, advanced analytics, cybersecurity and the training and re-skilling of our global employee base," he said.

