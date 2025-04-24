New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman has died on her way to hospital after being found with multiple stab injuries and severe burn injuries on her body at her residence in east Delhi on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka, wife of Arun and a resident of Patparganj.

Also Read | Rules Changing From May 1: ATM Withdrawal, Bank Balance Check To Cost More As Hiked Interchange Fees Come Into Effect Next Month; Minimum Balance Rules, Credit Card Benefits Also Revised by Major Banks.

The officer said Pandav Nagar police were alerted by a local who saw smoke emanating from the house and found the victim in a burnt condition.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found the woman lying unconscious on the floor inside a room in her house, with severe burn injuries.

Also Read | EPFO Pension Hike: Here's How Much Pensioners Could See in Revised Monthly Payments As Government Considers 650% Hike.

Priyanka was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

"During medical inspection, four stab wounds apart from burn injuries were found on the woman's body," the officer said.

The identity and motive of the assailant are yet to be ascertained.

He said a case has been registered and multiple police teams have been formed to investigate the incident.

The forensics team has inspected the scene of crime, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)