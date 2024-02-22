Jammu, Feb 22 (PTI) A woman drug peddler was on Thursday arrested under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act here and lodged in Kathua jail, police said.

Poli Devi, a resident of Kothey Bulandey in Bishna tehsil, is a notorious drug peddler and eight cases stand registered against her in different police stations, a police official said.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu had issued a warrant against Devi's arrest under PIT-NDPS after police prepared her dossier, the official said.

Meanwhile, police arrested a drug peddler and seized 790 grams of opium from his possession during checking at Bhambarwan area in Bahu Fort area of Jammu on Thursday.

The arrested accused was identified as Sanjay Radha, a resident of Pallanwala, and a case under relevant sections of NDPS Act was registered against him, the police said.

