Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was found hanging at her house in the Rajendra Nagar area here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Shaifali Mittal, they said.

Shaifali's husband Mishal Mittal, a local builder, saw the body on returning home after dropping their son at school on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Nimish Patil, said.

Given that the body was removed before the police arrived, and the height of the hanging, foul play cannot be ruled out, the DCP said.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area, the officer added.

