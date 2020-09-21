Hyderabad, Sep 21 (PTI) A woman government employee was allegedly assaulted by a man, a former colleague, over some personal issues at her office in Kamareddy district on Monday, police said.

The woman suffered an injury on the nose when the man, who had earlier worked with her and now stationed in another office, attacked her, they said.

She was treated as an outpatient at a hospital.

The woman lodged a complaint and a case would be registered after obtaining permission from a concerned court as it was a non-cognisable offence, police added.

