New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) A woman allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, leaving behind a note accusing a man and his family of harassment, police sources said on Friday.

A case of abetment was registered against the man, identified as Akash, who is currently absconding, he said.

The deceased was found hanging inside her house on the morning of March 29. Before taking the extreme step, she wrote the accused's mobile number on the wall along with the message 'Don't spare him', police source said.

She lived with her mother, brother and sister in a rented house. Her sister, Pooja told officials that she worked at a boutique and also assisted at a school.

On the day of the incident, her mother and brother were in Rajasthan attending a family wedding, leaving only the two sisters at home, the source said.

Around 6 am, the deceased left the house and later returned. At 7 am, when Pooja knocked on her door and received no response, she unlocked it with a spare key and found her sister hanging, he said.

A suicide note recovered from the scene mentioned that the deceased was allegedly being harassed by Akash. She accused him of taking money from her and refusing to return it. She also alleged that Akash and his family had been troubling her, officials said.

The accused allegedly used to harass her at her workplace as well, Pooja claimed.

Efforts are underway to trace him, he said, adding that the victim's mobile phone has been seized, and further investigation is in progress.

