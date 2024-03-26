New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband over dowry in Delhi's Bakhtawarpur area, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim's husband Manjeet, 30, allegedly slit her throat using a sharp-edged weapon at their home on Monday.

They said police received information about a fight between the couple around 7 pm and a team reached the spot and found the woman's body.

"We got to know that there was some dowry-related issue between the husband and the wife, due to which he killed her," a senior police officer said.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, an FIR was lodged at the Alipur police station under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) against Manjeet, his father Bhim (52), mother Meena (48), and brother Manish (27).

All accused have been apprehended and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the officer said.

