Nagpur, Jan 15 (PTI) Apparently depressed over a family feud, a 22-year-old woman attempted to kill herself and her one-year-old son by consuming poison in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

While the toddler died, his mother Pranali Dhawade continues to be in critical condition.

The incident occurred at Banpuri village under the Ramtek police station limists on Friday after a quarrel broke out between Dhawade and her mother-in-law, an official added.

