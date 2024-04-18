Ballia (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man on the pretext of marriage, police here said on Thursday.

According to the FIR, the victim had alleged that the accused, Rajneesh Yadav recently refused to marry her and had raped her multiple times since 2021, Station House Officer Dharam Veer Singh said.

When the woman's father went to inquire about Rajneesh's refusal to marry, his parents and another relative abused and threatened to kill him, SHO said.

Based on the complaint of the woman's mother, an FIR was lodged against Rajneesh under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and three of his family members under sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

