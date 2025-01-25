Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) A man allegedly shot dead his wife following an argument over marital issue in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police officials said.

The deceased was identified as Vaishno Devi (25) and her body is being brought from her remote village in Bhomag tehsil to district hospital for post-mortem, the officials said.

Devi's husband Kamal Chand, a resident of Sarangdhar village in Lamsora Panchayat, has been arrested, they said.

Chand used a country-made gun to kill his wife, the officials said, adding that a murder case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on.

