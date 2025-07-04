Kushinagar (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) A woman standing outside her home was killed when a speeding truck ran over her and fled the scene, police said on Friday.

The incident took place Thursday night.

Durgawati, who lived in Salemgarh locality, was seriously injured and rushed to hospital by her family but succumbed around 3 am Friday, officials said.

Her husband Banarasi Yadav works as a daily wage labourer in Gujarat.

Police officials said they are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the driver and track the vehicle.

