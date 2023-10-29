Jammu, Oct 29 (PTI) A group of rural women in Jammu and Kashmir are toiling hard to make diyas of cow dung to ensure an eco-friendly Diwali.

A young social activist-turned-entrepreneur has taken the initiative with the twin objectives of women empowerment and reducing dependence on plastic-made products during the festival.

Also Read | TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 2,222 Teacher Posts from November 1, Know How to Apply At Trb.tn.gov.in.

Rajat Salgotra, who launched his start-up Samast Eco-Alternatives Private Limited in November 2021, was the first to introduce diyas made of cow dung in the Jammu market last year and plans to make available more than 20,000 pieces for the festival of lights being celebrated on November 12 this year.

"We have been using cow dung for puja since time immemorial. Our objective is to empower village women and safeguard the environment by producing eco-friendly products like idols and cow dung diyas. Last year, we sold 8,000 pieces (of diyas made of cow dung)," Salgotra, a member of NGO Disha Foundation, told PTI here.

Also Read | Punjab Formation Day 2023: From Date to History to Significance, Everything To Know About the Punjab Day.

Supervising the making of diyas by women in Mishriwala village - 20-odd km from here along the Jammu-Akhnoor road - he said his company trained the rural women and provide them with locally available raw material to make both plain and attractive diyas.

"Diyas made of cow dung are different from earthen diyas. It is burnt completely and the ash or the product can be used as insecticide or fertilizer, having zero wastage. The product is sun dried and no chemicals or artificial colours are used to make these leak proof," Salgotra said.

He said the entire process from manufacturing to disposal is environment friendly and the village women are getting employment.

"We want more people to join us as we are making various products such as incense sticks and Ganesh Chaturthi idols," he said.

Salgotra said his initiative will also encourage people not to abandon their unproductive cattle on roads.

He lauded the support of Jammu Municipal Corporation, Pollution Control Committee and various educational institutions to various pro-environment campaigns and seminars.

Lovely Devi, one of the women engaged by Salgotra, said the initiative was beneficial to women.

"We have been mostly sitting idle after house chores but now we are able to work and earn as well," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)