Shimla, Feb 6 (PTI) To achieve the target of making Himachal a 'Green Energy State' by 2025, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday held discussions with the World Bank team to harness 500 MW solar energy under the Green Resilient Integrated Development programme.

The World Bank team, headed by Regional Director (Sustainable Development), South Asia Region, John Roome indicated that it was keen on Green Resilient Integrated Development programme for Himachal with Basin approach with an estimated cost size of Rs 2,500 crore (USD 300 million) depending upon the technical analyses, which may be enhanced further.

Also Read | Adani Group Shares End Lower; Group Companies' Combined Mcap Dips by Rs 9.5 Lakh Crore.

The visit of the team would be a landmark for the transformation of state towards Green Resilient Himachal and as a step towards achieving the target, the State has fixed a time-bound action plan to achieve installation of 200 MW solar power energy projects in next nine months and state will acquire more land for the installation of 500 MW by end of the year 2024", said the Chief Minister in a statement issued here.

Transformation towards adoption of Electric Vehicles in the State is of utmost priority and he hoped for generous contribution and launch of some key programmes from the World Bank for this purpose, said Sukhu.

Also Read | Adani Group Promoters To Prepay USD 1.11 Billion-Loans To Release Pledged Shares.

Apart from this The Chief Minister also indicated to the team that the State is all set to go ahead in line with National Green Hydrogen Energy Mission in a big way apart from the production and maximum departments would switch over to Electric Vehicles (EVs) by next year in the first phase.

The World Bank team also reviewed the ongoing projects in Himachal during the meeting and the concerned department heads and administrative secretaries who presented the status of ongoing projects before the team.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)