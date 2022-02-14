Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) Online travel company Yatra Online on Monday announced its partnership with Cleartrip, owned by the Flipkart Group, to offer a wider hotel inventory to its customers.

This strategic association between Yatra and Cleartrip, both leading brands in the online travel space in India, aims to provide a boost to the entire hospitality and travel ecosystem and uplift the sentiments of both customers as well as suppliers for hospitality as the industry emerge out of the pandemic, according to a statement.

Under this agreement, Cleartrip customers will now have access to Yatra.com's inventory of 94,000 hotels and homestays in over 1,400 cities and towns, the online travel company said.

The addition of Yatra's inventory with real-time pricing on Cleartrip, will enable both domestic and international travellers to have access to a wider selection of relevant and ideal accommodations to meet their travel needs.

Yatra.com will also benefit from this association through the large customer base of Flipkart and Cleartrip.

