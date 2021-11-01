New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Yes Bank on Monday said it has appointed Sharad Sharma as a non-executive director with effect from November 1, 2021.

Also Read | 1 TB Internal Phone Memory! Samsung Ready With World's First 1TB Chip for Smartphones.

"Sharad Sharma has been co-opted as non-executive director of the board of the bank with effect from November 1, 2021, to broad base the board," Yes Bank said in a release.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

The decision comes vide a notification from the Finance Ministry under the 'Yes Bank Ltd Reconstruction Scheme 2020'.

Sharma will continue to hold his office until an "alternate board" is constituted by the bank in accordance with the procedure laid down in its Memorandum and Articles of Association, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

He will be eligible to be appointed on the "alternate board" to be constituted under the Scheme with the approval from shareholders in due course, it said.

Sharma is a career banker with 40 years of experience in the banking industry.

He was Managing Director of State Bank of Mysore during the period from August, 2012 to April 2016, where he was seconded from State Bank of India (SBI). He joined Union Bank of India as a probationary officer in 1975 before joining SBI as PO in September, 1977.

Sharma held various assignments across all fields of a banking organisation, including exposure to international banking, when he was posted in SBI's 100 per cent owned Canadian banking subsidiary.

His major interest has been primarily in the corporate and SME banking segment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)