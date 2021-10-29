Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) Yezdi Nagporewalla has been appointed as the new chief executive of KPMG India for a four-year term commencing February 2022 and ending December 2026.

The company, which in a departure from the past, has split the roles of chairman and CEO with this appointment, said it will announce the chairman in the next few months.

Nagporewalla succeeds Arun M Kumar, the current chairman and CEO who completes his five-year term in the first week of February 2022.

Nagporewalla joined the financial and tax advisory over two decades ago.

Bill Thomas, global chairman and CEO of KPMG, said Nagporewalla's understanding of the Indian market, proven track record serving clients undergoing complex changes, and strong leadership skills made him the clear choice to lead the India operations.

"My endeavour as the CEO will be to do my best to serve the organisation by helping enable our leaders and teams to fulfill their dream and passion to make a difference," Nagporewalla said.

KPMG India has seen brisk growth in revenues and its workforce strength has grown by 70 per cent in the past four years. The firm has introduced many new offerings and inducted over 90 partners to broaden its skill-base and strengthen its delivery capabilities.

KPMG, which entered the country in August 1993, has offices across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurugram (Delhi), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida (Delhi), Pune, Vadodara, and Vijayawada.

Nagporewalla has been with the firm since 2000. His key areas of experience include manufacturing, infrastructure and construction. He has been heading industrial markets and automotive as a sector head and also member of KPMG's global automotive steering committee. He has also served as a member of the KPMG India board for six years. HRS hrs

