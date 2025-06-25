Meerut (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) The body of a 21-year-old youth was found under a tree in a sugarcane field in Amhera Adipur village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Wednesday, police said.

There were gunshot wounds on the youth's chest and right side of the body, they said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Harsh, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said.

Based on a complaint filed by the youth's family, a case has been registered, the police said.

The family members have alleged that Harsh had an affair with a girl from the same village, which had been a source of dispute.

"Prima facie, the case appears to be a murder stemming from a love affair. We are investigating the matter. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received," the officer added.

