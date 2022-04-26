Chennai, Apr 26 (PTI): Information technology, consumer electronics and peripherals brand Zebronics on Tuesday said it has roped in Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as its brand ambassador for its smartwatches and audio products campaign marking its 25th anniversary celebrations.

Zebronics said the actress was signed for her charismatic personality, style and liveliness that she carries everywhere, reflecting the new age products offered by the city-based company.

Also Read | Instagram Introduces Enhanced Tags on Reels for Creators.

Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in for smartwatches and audio products with the #ZebronicsForLife campaign, a company statement said here.

"The current market is rapidly changing, products are evolving at an ever increasing pace. Our smartwatch segment has grown exponentially over the years...Janhvi Kapoor is more than a youth icon, she is filled with exuberance and charisma like no other," Zebronics co-founder and director Rajesh Doshi said.

Also Read | Micromax In 2C With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 8,499.

"Our brand design, style and functinality are on the same lines that believe in making the impossible possible with style and functionality," he said.

On her appointment, Kapoor said, "as a modern-day actor, you have to be prepared for everything, you have to be agile and ready to go. And Zebronics with their innovative and quality design driven gadgets, helps simplify my life and make it hassle-free".

"Their (Zebronics) ideology of premium for the masses, which I believe in as well, is why I am so proud to be associated with the brand. Zebronics-For Life," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)