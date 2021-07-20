Bengaluru, Jul 20 (PTI) ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) said on Tuesday it is expanding its digital footprint by setting up a technology hub in Bengaluru to drive innovation and exponential growth for its integrated platforms.

Taking strategic steps in the digital transformation journey of ZEE 4.0, the innovation centre in Bengaluru will onboard 500-plus experts having a strong expertise in the field of design, technology, data and cyber security, it said.

The company said in a statement it has already on-boarded 120-plus experts to drive the change and enhance its overall tech prowess.

"The products and solutions designed by the team will lead the Companys digital pivot, driving exponential growth across platforms", it said.

The innovation centre in Bengaluru will help build a strong cohort of design, tech, data & talent to cater to the new-age consumer seamlessly across connected devices, built on futuristic tech stack that will enable engineers & data scientists to unlock innovative technology-led solutions, the statement said.

President Technology & Data, ZEE, Nitin Mittal, said, "The (innovation) centre will be focused on developing world class tech products & data solutions by creating synergies across our businesses, promoting innovative thinking and driving collaboration."

