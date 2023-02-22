New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Food delivery platform Zomato on Wednesday said it has launched 'Everyday', home-style meal service under which its food partners will collaborate with home-chefs.

"Zomato Everyday will bring you closer to home by serving you meals that make you feel at home," company's Founder Deepinder Goyal said in a blog-post.

Also Read | BSE Sensex Crashes 927 Points Amid Weak Global Cues; Settles at 59,745 Points.

"Our food partners collaborate with the home-chefs, who design each recipe with love and care to serve you home-styled, wholesome food at the best prices within minutes," he added.

Goyal informed that Zomato Everyday is currently available in select areas of Gurugram only.

Also Read | Indian Workers With Digital Skills Contributing USD 508 Billion to Country's GDP, Says Report.

"With fresh meals starting at only Rs 89, our customers can eat healthier and better daily," Goyal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)