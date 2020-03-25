Lathi-charge on Lockdown Violators in Andhra's Krishna

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): The police on Tuesday resorted to lathi-charge on people who violated the prohibitory orders and came on roads amid lockdown in the state.In Kanchikacherla town, police have been alerting the people not to come out on to the roads to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, some youth violated the orders. Some of them were also detained for a brief period of time.Earlier on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh state government had ordered a state-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

