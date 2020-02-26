Leaders Attend Wedding of J P Nadda's Son

Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) Senior political leaders from Delhi and Rajasthan on Tuesday graced the wedding ceremony of BJP president J P Nadda's son Girish Nadda in Pushkar.

Among the leaders who attended the function included former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Rajya Sabha MPs Om Mathur, Bhupendra Yadav, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Lok Sabha MP and member of erstwhile Jaipur royal family Diya Kumari, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria, deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and state BJP president Satish Poonia were among the guests. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)