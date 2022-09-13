New Delhi, Sep 13: Former World Cup-winning Australian coach John Buchanan and Lalchand Rajput have been appointed coaches of India Maharajas and World Giants respectively for the benefit match of Legends League Cricket at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on September 16. A benefit match will kick-start the season of the league in India for the first time and proceeds of the game will be given to Kapil Dev's Khushii Foundation, which supports girl child education.https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/indias-squad-for-t20-world-cup-2022-i-dont-understand-why-mohammed-shami-is-not-there-says-madan-lal-4199135.html
Rajput and Buchanan will also coach LNJ Bhilwara Kings and Manipal Tigers respectively in the league. India Maharajas will be led by Virender Sehwag while the South African great Jacques Kallis will captain Team World Giants. As legendary cricketers from 10 countries will be seen in action, Sehwag's Gujarat Giants and Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals will lock horns in the league opener in Kolkata on September 17. Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will also be part of the four-team league. Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur are the other venues for the upcoming edition of Legends League Cricket, which will go on till October 5.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2022 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).