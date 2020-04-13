Leopard Captured from Village in Maha's Aurangabad Dies

Aurangabad, Apr 13 (PTI) A leopard which was caught on Sunday after it ventured into a village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district died some time later possibly due to cardiac failure, an official said.

The leopard was caught from near Thergaon village under Pachod police station limits in Paithan tehsil of the district on Sunday afternoon, he said.

"While it was being taken to the district office, it died. The post mortem report has put the cause of death as suspected cardiac failure. It was supposed to be released in Gautala Wildlife Sanctuary in Kannad tehsil here. It was a male leopard a little over three years old," said Deputy Conservator of Forests Satish Wadaskar.

