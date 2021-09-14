Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour's daughter Bee Carrozzini, who is expecting her first child, has stolen everyone's hearts with her whimsical appearance at the Met Gala 2021.

Dressed in a teal Valentino gown, Bee definitely kept her fashion quotient on point.

More than her attire, it was her baby bump that garnered maximum attention as she proudly flaunted it at the red carpet on Monday.

Social media users poured in love for the mom-to-be.

"She is glowing," a netizen commented.

"So beautiful and graceful," another one wrote.

After a year-long hiatus in 2020, fashion's biggest night Met Gala kick-started with the theme 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', which is basically all about fashion made in USA.

For the unversed, the Met Gala is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. (ANI)

