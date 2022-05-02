Fashion's biggest night is all set to commence in a matter of a few hours! Yes, the Met Gala, the most awaited fashion event of the year celebrated on the first Monday of May, is knocking at the door. Met Gala 2022 takes place on May 2. Over the years, the red carpet has seen some fantastic, shocking, and grand looks. And there are certain celebrities and superstars who have delivered unique looks every time they have walked the carpet. Popstar, fashion and beauty mogul Rihanna is one of those people who is also changing the way maternity wear is looked at. Rihanna's sense of style has left people in amazement, and she is one of the guests whose red carpet looks people wait eagerly for. While one cannot say for sure if a heavily-pregnant Riri makes an appearance at Met Gala 2022, one can always take a look at some of Rihanna's best Met Gala looks and scream 'YAAS QUEEN.' Met Gala 2022 Live Streaming Online and Time in IST: Date, Theme, Red Carpet Live Telecast Details About the Fashion Extravaganza!

5 Memorable Rihanna Met Gala Looks

1. Met Gala 2018 for the Theme 'Heavenly Bodies' in John Galliano

Rihanna in John Galliano, Met Gala 2018 (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

This is one of Rihanna's most famous looks and she was also the Co-chair of the gala that year. In an interview, she mentioned that the inspiration for this outfit was the pope.

2. Met Gala 2017 for the theme 'Comme des Garçons' in ReiKawakubo/Comme des Garçons

Rihanna in Rei Kawakubo for Met Gala in 2017 (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Rihanna genuinely shut down the carpet by showing up for Met Gala 2017 in the dress designed by the Rei Kawakubo and Comme des Garçons for the theme 'Comme des Garçons' where Rei was being honoured.

3. Met Gala 2015 For Theme 'China Through The Looking Glass' in Guo Pei

Rihanna in Guo Pei for Met Gala 2015 (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna wore a dress that would spark off a whole meme feast and she wore this Yellow velvet robe by Chinese designer Guo Pei.

4. Met Gala 2014 For Theme 'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' in Stella McCartney

Rihanna in Stella McCartney for Met Gala 2014 (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna wore a white two-piece body-hugging dress designed by Stella McCartney which made all the buzz and she looked angelic in this fresh and futuristic gown.

5. Met Gala 2011 for Theme “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” in Stella McCartney

Rihanna in Stella McCartney for Met Gala 2011 (Photo Credit: File Image)

This picture is a major throwback and proves that Rihanna has always been ahead of the fashion game, wearing a mesh see-through Stella McCartney dress with gorgeous red braided hair.

Formally known as the Costume Institute Gala, Met Gala is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum Of Art in New York City, and it is globally recognised as fashion's biggest night. The event happens on a very large scale where prominent celebrities and stars come together under one roof to celebrate fashion and its impact. The gala is organised by Vogue Haute Couture Magazine and s helmed by Vogue Editor-In-Cheif and Chairperson of the Costume Institute Anna Wintour.

It is a highly renowned fundraising benefit for which the Costume Institute puts a lavish exhibit centred around the theme chosen so that people can visit the exhibits, and the money from the tickets or the exhibitions goes into working of the Costume Institute.

As for Rihanna, she is a bonafide fashionista, and she doesn't follow trends, she makes them. And with her looks, she has definitely proven that she can dress for the theme. Her fans are waiting with bated breath for the Barbadian singer to slay at Met Gala 2022. Let's see if she makes an appearance or not.

