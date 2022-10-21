Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 20 (ANI): In a bid to promote the eco-friendly celebration of Diwali, a gaushala in Chandigarh has made diyas out of cow dung.

Vinod Kumar, Vice-president of the Gauri Shankar Sewa Dal Gaushala, informed ANI that they have mixed "havan samagari" with cow dung to create diyas.

"Cow dung diyas are eco-friendly diyas. These diyas spread goodness and positivity," Vinod Kumar shared.

Also, these cow dung diyas will be distributed free of cost among people on Dhanteras, which is falling on October 23.

Cow dung diyas can be used as organic manure for gardens after the festival and so to some extent it also tries to tackle the problem of waste generated after Diwali as cow-dung can be easily mixed with the soil.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of the month of Kartika and this year it will be celebrated on October 24. Diwali is the festival of lights and spreads the message of friendship and togetherness. It is also a festival of hope and fortune. On this day, diyas, candles and lamps are placed all around the house. (ANI)

