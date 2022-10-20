Beijing, October 20: In a strange incident, a university in China was accused of hiring a pretty teacher to boost attendance. The university in Central China was facing online criticism that they had hired her to boost class attendance. However, Henan Kaifeng College of Science Technology and Communication has now rejected the backlash by saying they hired her for her excellent teaching ability.

The teacher was compared to a 'fairy' for her good looks, but the school defended her teaching skills. Pushing back against the criticism, the university said that it "trusted her excellent teaching ability and decided to hire her", South China Morning Post reported.

As per the reports, the teacher was identified as Zhang whose videos of teaching went viral on social media. Soon, the teacher started receiving compliments for both her teaching style and her physical appearance. However, netizens started to criticise the university that Zhang was hired because she was attractive. The university, however, clarified that Zhang has a master's degree in education from Henan University and was hired because of her talent.

Reportedly, Zhang teaches “Mao Zedong thought”, a compulsory course in Chinese universities. She has nearly 430,000 followers on TikTok where she shares snippets of her private life with her followers.

