New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): The festive season has kicked off. Diwali is being celebrated with lot of pomp and show, as it is every year. Diwali brings joy and light into people's lives through everything from cleaning the homes to decorating them with lights, rangolis, and colours to going shopping for new outfits for family and friends.

On the day following Diwali, Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakoot, is observed. In accordance with the Hindu calendar, this puja is carried out on Kartik Shukla Pratipada. The Govardhan Puja involves the preparation of annakuts, and cow dung is used to create the Govardhan's shape. Govardhan Puja is considered incomplete without parikrama, though.

During the celebration of Diwali, many people stay at home to spend the festival with their loved ones. During this period, people also celebrate festivals like Govardhan Puja, Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja, and Diwali Puja.

Govardhan Puja 2022: DateGovardhan Puja will be celebrated this year on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. However, there will also be a solar eclipse on this day, therefore Govardhan Puja this year won't be held on the day after Diwali but instead on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Puja vidhi/Muhurat timeGovardhan Puja should be performed on Pratipada Tithi of the Kartik month, according to Hindu mythology. The muhurat for this year's Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, is on October 26 from 06:29 to 08:43. Indra the god was defeated on this day by Lord Krishna.

Govardhan Puja 2022: SignificanceLegend has it that Lord Indra became enraged when Shri Krishna commanded the Braj people to worship the Govardhan mountain and cows. He unleashed such torrential rain in his rage that Braj's residents' lives were perilous. Then, in order to safeguard the Braj people, Brajwasis, and animals, Shri Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain with his little finger. They took refuge beneath this mountain for seven days. This is why during Govardhan Puja, people worship this mountain by carving it out of cow dung and circumambulating it seven times.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Puja samagriSweets to be offered to the deity, incense sticks, flowers, garlands composed of fresh flowers, roli, rice, and cow dung are all on the list of Govardhan Puja samagri. The Chappan bhog, which consists of 56 different food items, is prepared, and the panchamrit is made using honey, curd, and sugar. (ANI)

