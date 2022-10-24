Diwali celebrations are knocking on the doors and people are ready to illuminate the ambience with dazzling diyas and firecrackers. The Festival of Lights falls on the Hindu lunisolar month Kartika which is marked for five days in India. According to the dates in Hindu Calendar, Diwali 2022 will be observed on Monday, 24 October. Vastu Shastra says that the ghee or oil in the earthen lamps that people light up during Deepavali symbolises negativity in your mind and the wick represents the Atma or soul. To dispel the darkness of the no Moon night and radiate the light of joy and bliss during Divali, folks light diyas in specific numbers. As per beliefs, a total of 13 diyas are lit at different places in the home on the evening of the Diwali celebration. Each of these diyas has its own unique significance. Let's read about them one by one! Quick Diwali 2022 Rangoli Designs With Marigold Flowers and Swastik Kolam Designs With Dots To Decorate Your House for Shubh Deepawali (Watch Videos).

Firstly, on the day of Dhanteras, 13 earthen lamps are illuminated which are placed facing south near garbage outside the home to ward off death. The first Diya protects the family members from death.

On Diwali night, which falls on Amavasya, the second Diya, lit with ghee, should be kept at the Mandir which attracts good luck for the home.

The third Diya is kept in front of Goddess Lakshmi for seeking prosperity, while the fourth is placed before the Tulsi plant for peace and happiness.

The main entrance of the house is brightened with the fifth Diya, which welcomes joy and bliss while the sixth Diya, lit with mustard oil, should be placed under a Peepal tree to get rid of financial problems and health issues.

The seventh Diya is set near any temple around the house, the eighth near garbage, the ninth outside washroom and the tenth at the roof to seek protection.

The eleventh Diya should be placed at the window, the twelfth on the roof, which signifies the spirit of the holy day, and the last and thirteenth Diya should be kept at the intersection of your house.

Diwali 2022 Greetings: Share WhatsApp Messages, Sayings, Wishes and Quotes With Everyone You Know

By lighting the Diya, we clear up a room for all the positive thoughts to enter our minds. It is a sign of a victory of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and light over darkness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2022 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).