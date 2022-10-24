Govardhan Puja is celebrated on the first day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, which is marked a day after Diwali festival in India. Govardhan Puja 2022 falls on October 26, Wednesday. On this day, people worship the Govardhan Hill that was lifted by Lord Krishna to protect the villagers of Vrindavan shelter from torrential rains. As you celebrate Annakut Puja after Deepavali festival, share with loved ones. Forward Govardhan Puja 2022 wishes & Annakut greetings to your friends and family.

Govardhan Puja 2022 Wishes & Annakut Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Beautiful and Auspicious Festival of Govardhan Puja, We Wish You a Very Happy and Prosperous Day Filled With Lord Krishna’s Blessings.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Health, Fortune, Happiness, and Good Luck, Sending All Things Priceless Your Way on the Occasion of This Govardhan Puja. Heartfelt Greetings for the Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May We All Learn How To Protect Each Other and Share Our Sorrows To Lessen Them. Happy Govardhan Puja to You and Your Family!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sing the Praises of Lord Krishna, for It’s a Day of Lights and Cheer. Happy Govardhan Puja Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Special Day of Govardhan Puja Brings You Success, Wealth and Love. May Lord Krishna Bless You Right From Heaven Above. Happy Govardhan Puja!

