Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Gone are those days when Holi and white outfits were synonymous. Nowadays, women try outfits of different colours and shades on Holi. From Dungarees to tie-and-dye, you can choose your comfort cloth for this Holi. Need some inspiration? Then check out our Bollywood divas who had set some fashion goals with white dresses.

All-white salwar kameez

An all-white salwar kameez never goes out of trend. It looks simple yet gorgeous. You can team up with a pop-up colour dupatta also.

White on white

Wear a white crop top or trendy- puffed, bell sleeves top and team up with distressed white denim shorts. And opt for white shoes for a comfy yet stylish white look.

Classic white tunic

Team up your classic white tunic with a comfortable pair of jeans or your traditional cigarette pants.

Dungaree

Dungarees are every ones childhood favourite. And there is nothing more comfortable than that. So opt for this outfit with crop or even a regular top.

Tie and dye top

Alia Bhatt and tie and dye is a cute love story. And how can we not be a part of it. Well, jokes a apart tie and dye is the perfect trend for holi because it's like a splash of colours and also the most comfy outfit one can opt for.

Remember, Holi is about style, fun as well as comfort. Don't wear anything which doesn't let you enjoy the vibes of this joyous festival. (ANI)

