Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): Kylie Jenner is taking bling to the beach!

In a series of new photographs shared by Kylie on Instagram, the reality star flaunted her curves while sunbathing by the beach -- but this time, her bikini is just as eye-catching as her toned abs!

According to Page Six, a US-based media house, Kylie wore a multicoloured vintage Chanel two-piece covered in sparkling stones and it's worth USD 10,000 (equivalent to more than INR 8 Lakhs as per today's conversion rate).

The trademark double-C logo of the company is even recreated in crystals on the back of the bottom.

Page Six reports that the unusual fashion find is actually older than the beauty mogul herself, as it was part of Karl Lagerfeld's spring 1995 show.

In 1995, the bikini designs were originally modelled on the ramp by Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer.

The mother of two recently celebrated her son's second birthday.

Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed their son on February 2 last year but waited until February 6 to share news of his arrival with their followers.

The couple also has a 4-year-old daughter named Stormi Webster.

A few days later, the celebrity couple revealed that they'd named their baby boy Wolf, reported E! News.However, that name had a short shelf life as in a March 21 Instagram post, Kylie shared, "FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore."

Kylie said, "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Kylie has now named him Aire. (ANI)

